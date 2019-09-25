Griffith says Pelosi should focus on legislating instead of impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) – Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) says Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should focus more on legislating than an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Pelosi announced Tuesday an official inquiry over whether the president requested help from a foreign leader in his reelection bid.

“The Democrats have cried incessantly about impeaching President Trump just like the boy who cried wolf, and I am exhausted by their never-ending accusations,” said Griffith in a statement. “Only time will tell whether there is merit to their latest charge, or if the Democrats are yet again crying wolf when there is no wolf.”

The congressman from southwest Virginia says Pelosi and Democrats should turn their attention to other matters.

“I would prefer Speaker Pelosi and her colleagues in the majority focus on passing good legislation,” Griffith said.

RELATED: Roe calls impeachment inquiry a politically motivated ‘stupid move’