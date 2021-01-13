Griffith, Harshbarger vote against impeachment

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Reps. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

The House voted 232–197 to impeach the president for a second time, with ten Republicans joining Democrats in voting for impeachment.

The impeachment comes just seven days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the impeachment resolution reads. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Speaking on the House floor, Harshbarger encouraged her colleagues to vote against impeaching the president.

Today, I spoke on the House floor for the first time to oppose the impeachment of President Trump. Watch my speech here. Like, and retweet below. pic.twitter.com/PfW5UZp8dJ — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) January 13, 2021

“You can tell the American people that this a vote to impeach upon the grounds of inciting violence and insurrection, but the American people see a double-standard,” Harshbarger said. “They see a standard applied to those on the left who commit violence and they see a standard to those applied to the right who commit violence. The American people see this and they understand it.”

“I’ve been here all of one week, and what I see instead of lawmakers who are truth seekers, I see lawmakers who are power seekers. And that’s never good. Never good. What a shame. What a shame.”

Harshbarger went on to ask if her fellow representatives would “vote to mend” or “vote to further divide this country.”

How the Tennessee delegation voted:

Burchett (Republican)…NAY

Cohen (Democrat)…YEA

Cooper (Democrat)…YEA

DesJarlais (Republican)…NAY

Fleischmann (Republican)…NAY

Green (Republican)…NAY

Harshbarger (Republican)…NAY

Kustoff (Republican)…NAY

Rose (Republican)…NAY

How the Virginia delegation voted:

Beyer (Democrat)…YEA

Cline (Republican)…NAY

Connolly (Democrat)…YEA

Good (Republican)…NAY

Griffith (Republican)…NAY

Luria (Democrat)…YEA

McEachin (Democrat)…YEA

Scott (Democrat)…YEA

Spanberger (Democrat)…YEA

Wexton (Democrat)…YEA

Wittman (Republican)…NAY