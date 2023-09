GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greenwood Methodist Church will celebrate the regional fall stape, Apple Butter with its 10th annual Apple Butter Days.

The event is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the church, located at 645 Sam Doak Street in Greeneville.

The day will feature over 30 craft vendors, food trucks and Apple Butter.

For more information check out the Greenwood Methodist Church Facebook page.