Greeneville PD attempting to identify duo who robbed 81-year-old woman

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of robbing an 81-year-old woman.

The Greeneville Police Department says the robbery happened around 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the West Main Street area.

Investigators are trying to identify a man and woman believed to be involved in the robbery. The man is described as a white male in his 20s with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a black cut-off shirt and black shorts.

Police say the man got into the passenger side of a two-door blue/green Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a female and left the area. A description of the female was not provided.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call GPD’s tip line at 423-783-2868.