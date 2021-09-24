Greeneville City Schools ask parents to fill out free and reduced meal applications

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools (GCS) is seeking to remind parents of the importance of filling out free and reduced meal applications.

According to a release from GCS, the federal government has made the decision to provide free meals for everyone in the school; however, the school system says it is still important to fill out the meal applications because it affects funding for school programs.

GCS says that filling out the free and reduced meal applications can lead to increased funding for student education, technology and internet access. Enough participation could also provide the school system with fee discounts for college applications, SATs, ACTs, AP Tests and provide scholarship opportunities.

The release states the free and reduced meal applications can determine the amount of funding that a school receives and determine eligibility for student support programs.

