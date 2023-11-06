GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pocket Park, better known as Eagles Rest, is a small area in downtown Greeneville located next to the Capital Theater. The space provides a place for people strolling downtown to sit and relax.

The park is currently owned by Main Street Greeneville but could become the town’s property. An item to transfer the deed to the town of Greeneville is on the agenda for the City Council meeting on Nov. 7.

Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street Greeneville, said the property sat vacant for a while until it was transformed as part of an Eagle Scout project.

“It really does get a lot of traffic,” Mirkov said. “It’s amazing how many people have had wedding photographs taken here, graduation, and then people just sit here and eat their lunch and enjoy downtown.”

The plan for the park is to create an easier access point for pedestrians to get to downtown. With all the construction happening on Main Street, town officials went ahead and knocked down the fence to give people access from the new parking lot.

“What our hope is that we’ll be able to landscape this really well, have amenities here so that people can continue to sit here and use this space,” Mirkov said. “Maybe in the future, have somebody performing during the day or at night.”

Mayor Cal Doty said he wants to add lights to the walkway to brighten up the area.

“I think if there are activities going on downtown that opens up a little bit more area for people to feel comfortable walking,” Doty said. “We’re looking at some other things to do to try to free up some spaces during the daytime.”

The parking lot known as Crowfoot Alley is located right behind Pocket Park and has 85 parking spaces.

“That will give people a very close place to park and to visit the businesses on Main Street and Depot Street,” Doty said.

Doty told News Channel 11 that the exact details of what Pocket Park will look like are still to be determined.