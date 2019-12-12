Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
Greeneville’s Midnight on Main New Year’s celebration to return for sixth year

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Greeneville invites you to ring in the new year at the sixth annual Midnight on Main celebration.

The event will take place on Main Street in downtown Greeneville and will include a kids zone, indoor and outdoor music, and more. Highlighting the night will be a ball drop and fireworks at midnight.

This year’s event will feature four indoor venues: First Christian Church, General Morgan Inn, The Capitol Theatre, and Catalyst Coffee Company.

The party will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

