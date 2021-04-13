Greeneville’s downtown revitalization set to begin as early as May, bringing outdoor dining and entertainment

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Greeneville is continuing its plan for a much-needed makeover that officials hope will bring in new businesses and new customers.

As you travel around Greeneville, you’ll soon notice upgrades to infrastructure, vacant buildings having new ownership, and renovations happening block by block. One that won’t go unnoticed is Depot Street.

City Administrator Todd Smith said, “We want to give the impression that if you’re a visitor to Greeneville, we want you to leave saying, ‘Wow, did you see that street in Greeneville?'”

It is a major revitalization project that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the next few weeks, Depot Street’s revitalization project and downtown Greeneville’s makeover will be continued.

“We’re hoping to see dirt here in the next couple of months,” Smith said. “There will be a construction headache during the construction but I think that bit of pain will have a very significant positive payoff when this is done.”

Joni Parker, general manager of the Greene County Partnership, said, “What we are looking forward to having is our entertainment, food and dining. Some other things like that in downtown over possibly the next year.”

Parker said Depot Street will have new food and drink options.

“One of those being Depot Nutrition. At Depot Nutrition, you will find healthy teas, health shakes,” Parker said. “Also, across the way on Depot Street, we have a current business called Merchantile on Depot who’s going to be expanding and adding into the back of their shop.”

“A gourmet milkshake in the back. We’re going to have banana splits and we’re going to have a cookie dough bar,” Merchantile on Depot owner Jade Ricker said. “We’re going to have a candy station where you can pick candies and throw it on top of your ice cream and stuff like that.”

Ricker said this revitalization is needed for the increased traffic Depot Street has had since the economy started to reopen, after COVID-19.

“Oh, I love Depot Street. You meet new people all the time. That was something different from our old location is, you didn’t meet a lot of people. It was always the same people,” Ricker said. “Here, you have people all over the area coming in, staying at the General Morgan and stuff like that.”

The redevelopment project also includes underground infrastructure for things like water, sewer and power lines…and even street service, including street lights.

Depot Street’s revitalization is set to start in May or June, according to Smith.