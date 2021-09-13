Greeneville’s Downtown Brewfest to offer wide variety of local brews Sept. 18

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community can expect plenty of local brews and eats at Downtown Brewfest on Sept. 18 from 5-9 p.m.

Rural Resource’s Downtown Brewfest will hit College Street and offer regional beers, food trucks and live music.

Beers that will be served include the following:

Blackberry Farm Brewer from Maryville, Tennessee

YeeHaw Brewing Company from Johnson City, Tennessee

Great Oak Brewing from Johnson City, Tennessee

Gypsy Circus Cider Company from Kingsport, Tennessee

Highland Brewing Company from Asheville, North Carolina

Catawba Brewing Company from Morganton, North Carolina

Tickets also include a dinner voucher from one of the following:

Project Waffle – waffle tacos with choices of fried chicken, bacon, cheeses and aioli

Eshta – Egyptian street food with wraps, hand-cut fries and more

Island Vibe – Jamaican jerk chicken

El Chilango – American-Mexican grill

Southern Craft Barbecue

The local band, The Whiskey Sticks will perform originals and covers from Steve Miller Band, The Jackson Five, Stevie Wonder and more.

General admission tickets are $50 and include beer, dinner and live music.

VIP tickets are $85 and offer exclusive beers and snacks in an exclusive area.

Designated driver tickets offer admission and dinner but no beer.

Children under 12 are free to attend.

For tickets, CLICK HERE.