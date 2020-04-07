Greeneville’s Crescent School added to National Register of Historic Places

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville’s former Crescent School has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The former school located along West Main Street was built between 1923 and 1925. It was designed by Kingsport architect Allen N. Dryden, Sr. and continued to serve as an elementary school until it closed in 1981.

The original building featured seven classrooms, but more were added in future expansions.

A former student bought the property in 1999 and adapted the building for office use.