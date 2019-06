GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A landmark restaurant in Greeneville will serve it’s last customer ever Friday.

After 38 years the ‘Bean Barn’ is closing its doors for good.

Owners Jerry and Donna Hartsell told News Channel 11 they opened in 1981.

Now the couple says they plan to retire and focus on their antiques.

Through the years the restaurant has been famous for it’s “Hobart” which is a cheeseburger topped with a slice of hickory smoked ham.