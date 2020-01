GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed a long-time Greeneville restaurant has reopened under new management.

Gary Hoese, who also owns Gary’s Paint & Body in Greeneville, is the new owner of the Bean Barn.

Anthony and Christie Carter will manage the restaurant.

Gary told News Channel 11 they plan to keep the original menu.

The original owners closed the Bean Barn after 38 years in business in June 2019.

