Greeneville woman struck by unoccupied vehicle, flown to hospital

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A legally parked car has sent a Greeneville woman to the hospital after it popped out of gear.

According to Tim Davis of the Greeneville Police Department, the car was parked legally when it somehow “popped out of gear” and struck and ran over a woman.

No one was inside the car at the time it struck the unidentified victim.

The accident occurred near the corner of College Street and Academy Street in Greeneville.

The woman has been flown to a hospital after a helicopter landed near Greeneville High School.

Greeneville Police Department says the scene is now clear.