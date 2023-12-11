GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman who lost her hearing during a “traumatic altercation” years ago said Belton Hearing Care Center’s “Hear for the Holidays” initiative is proving life changing.

Greeneville’s Beltone Hearing Care Center’s initiative involves giving a pair of free hearing aids to someone in need — in this case, Deborah Ripley.

“As a child growing up, I had a lot of hearing issues, and I had some surgeries done and as years went by, it just got worse,” Ripley told News Channel 11. “I’ve had a lot of trauma, but I went through it and I’m here, it changes you.”

Lillie Hayter, hearing care practitioner at Beltone, said on average people can hear sounds at 20 decibels or below. Ripley couldn’t hear out of her left ear until sound reached 45 decibels. For her right ear, it was 85 decibels.

“When an individual starts to lose hearing, we lose the ability to understand speech and we also put our brain at risk for cognitive decline,” said Hayter. “It is a proven fact that there is a direct link between hearing loss to Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

Ripley said she was scared to be able to hear again because she has been reading lips to communicate for the past 32 years.

“If you wanted to talk to me you would have to come to where I can either look at your lips so I can read it or get close enough to where I can hear you,” Ripley said. “Even when they were in the same room with me, I could hear their voices, but I couldn’t make out what they were saying.”

Ripley said these new hearing aids will be life changing.

“It’s beautiful to be able to be part of changing someone’s life because it is a life changer,” said Hayter. “Being able to give them that ability to hear their loved ones again, to be able to have conversation with their husband, their wife, and their children.”

Ripley said although she was scared of being able to hear again she encourages everyone to face their fears and make a change in their life.