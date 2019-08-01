Greeneville woman celebrates 106th birthday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville woman celebrated a very special occasion on Wednesday.

Katherine Anderson turned 106 years old.

Anderson, who was born in Illinois in 1913, grew up on a farm without electricity or running water and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She would later drop out of high school due to the economic pressures of the Great Depression.

On Wednesday, Anderson’s family and friends gathered at Morning Pointe Senior Living to celebrate the occasion.

But what’s her secret to longevity?

“I just was a good girl,” Anderson said, resulting in laughs throughout the room.

Morning Pointe Executive Director Delora Bibb called Anderson “an incredible woman” who “has so much energy and enthusiasm for life.”