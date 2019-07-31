Greeneville woman arrested after allegedly holding shovel to man’s throat to get keys

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville woman was arrested Tuesday night after police responded to a call about a possible domestic assault.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers arrived at a home on Devonshire Ct. around 10:25 p.m.

The victim told police Geraldine Hartsell had held a shovel to his throat in order to get her keys from him.

The victim said Hartsell had been drinking, so he did not want her to drive.

The report says Hartsell admitted to picking up the shovel because she wanted her keys.

Further investigation by officers revealed that Hartsell and the victim had been in disagreeing for five days, and the victim stayed at other places to avoid confronting her.

Hartsell was arrested and taken into custody for domestic assault.