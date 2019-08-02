Greeneville voters elect aldermen and school board members

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters in the Town of Greeneville elected aldermen and school board members in Thursday’s municipal election.

In the race for the first ward, aldermen voters elected challenger Calvin Doty and incumbent Buddy Hawk.

Incumbent Keith Paxton was 29 votes shy of a win.

In the race for first ward school board, voters elected challenger Pamela Botta and incumbent Josh Quillen.

Botta claimed the most votes in the race with just over 600.

Incumbent Craig Ogle will not return to the school board.

John Honeycutt ran unopposed for the at-large water commissioner seat.