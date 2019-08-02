Greeneville voters elect aldermen and school board members

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
tennessee ballot generic_1549494705296.png.jpg

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters in the Town of Greeneville elected aldermen and school board members in Thursday’s municipal election.

In the race for the first ward, aldermen voters elected challenger Calvin Doty and incumbent Buddy Hawk.

Incumbent Keith Paxton was 29 votes shy of a win.

In the race for first ward school board, voters elected challenger Pamela Botta and incumbent Josh Quillen.

Botta claimed the most votes in the race with just over 600.

Incumbent Craig Ogle will not return to the school board.

John Honeycutt ran unopposed for the at-large water commissioner seat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss