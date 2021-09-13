Greeneville VFW holds memorial for soldiers killed in Kabul

GREENEVILLE, Tenn (WJHL) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 in Greeneville held a memorial Monday for the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the recent attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

To honor the soldiers, visitors received an American flag and each flag was planted by the memorial.

“I would just like to say, you know, thank all the veterans for their service,” said Mike Musick, commander of VFW Post 1990. “We welcome new members. Just give us a call or look us up on our website. If you know a veteran in need that is what we are here for. Drop us a line and we’ll get them took care of.”

After recent renovations, the VFW in Greeneville has begun hosting events and gives visitors the option to rent out the site.

For more information please visit https://www.vfwpost1990.org/