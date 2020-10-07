Greeneville to host drive-thru Halloween event

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Greeneville will host a drive-thru Halloween event on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The event will take place at Hardin Park, 602 Crescent Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Merchants, churches, and other organizations will have candy for children less than 13 years of age.

Children will be able to remain in their vehicles during the event. Each vehicle will have a number displayed in the windshield that indicates how many children are in the vehicle so that candy-givers will know how much candy to give.

The event is drive-thru only. Walkers will not be allowed.

The town is asking for candy donations and volunteers. Anyone interested in helping should contact Lisa Fisher at 423-638-3144. Candy can be dropped off at the Main Street: Greeneville office at 310 S. Main Street or the Parks and Recreation office at 456 E. Bernard Avenue.

There will also be a decorated vehicle contest. Those wishing to enter the vehicle contest will receive an entry number at the beginning of the drive-thru and will be judged along the route by a panel of judges.

Visit www.GreenevilleTN.gov or www.MainStreetGreeneville.org for more information.