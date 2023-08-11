GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville is planning to celebrate several milestones at a community party Aug. 19.

A release from the town states the Back to Depot Block Party will take place on the “Festival Block” of West Depot Street, which is the area between Main Street and Irish Street. The block party will be Back to the Future themed.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre on Main Street with photo opportunities and contests. At 6:30 p.m., outdoor events start with a performance by the Greeneville High School Band.

According to town leaders, the party will include several vendors, live performances and contests.

Greeneville will mark the 240th anniversary of the town and Greene County during the party, as well as the 40th anniversary of Main Street: Greeneville and the 30th anniversary of the Greene County Partnership. The Greeneville Rotary Club will also celebrate 100 years, a milestone the club reached back in 2020.

Below is a tentative schedule of events provided by the town:

Indoors at the Capitol Theatre:

– 3:00 – Doors open

– 3:30 – Costume Contest with prizes

– 4:00 – 6:00 Back to the Future movie

– 5:00 – 8:00 Ryan Norton live music at Tipton’s

Outdoors on West Depot Street

– 6:30 – Greeneville High School Band marches and plays on W Depot

– 6:40 – Speeches at the tabletop area of W Depot by local officials and the Greeneville Rotary Club

– Starting around 7:00 – Special surprises and DJ Music by Robbie Britton – “Enchantment Under the Sea” Dance

– 7:30 – Main Street: Greeneville Barrel & Leaf raffle on Facebook Live starts inside the Nickle Ridge Winery