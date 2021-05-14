Greeneville to host 8th annual Lyrics on the Lawn with naval twist

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – To celebrate the return of Lyrics on the Lawn, Main Street: Greeneville has scheduled a special 25th anniversary celebration to honor the launch of the USS Greeneville and her crew.

According to a press release by Main Street: Greeneville, the namesake vessel is an attack submarine launched in 1994 and remains the only United States naval vessel to be named after the city.

Beginning on July 1, concerts will take place on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion each Thursday evening regardless of weather. Entrance is free to the public and will continue to the end of July.

Food and drink will be available for sale and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place for the event.

According to the release, the current lineup includes Knoxville-based Smooth Sailor, Mic Harrison and the High Score, CHAZ, The Color 7, Samantha Gray Band, The Dependents, Brandon Rohr, The Lonesome Pine Blue Grass Band and Barstool Romeos.

The event was originally founded by Main Street: Greeneville and the Dickinson-Williams Historical Association and is supported by several local sponsors including Capitol Theatre of Greeneville, TEVET and other local businesses.

For more information regarding the concert or story of the USS Greeneville, visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org or contact Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.