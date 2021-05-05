Greeneville to hold annual American Downtown celebration July 3

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An annual summer celebration in Greeneville has been scheduled for July 3.

According to a release from the Town of Greeneville, the ninth annual American Downtown celebration will be held at the Big Spring after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest, and a spectacular fireworks show are all part of the free family fun, which kicks off at 4 p.m. July 3,” the release states.

The release states live music will be played from the Waste Industries Main Stage behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.

You can see more details regarding the parade, contests and sponsors of the event below: