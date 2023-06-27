GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville will host the 11th annual American Downtown Celebration on Saturday, July 1.

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Big Spring in Bicentennial Park. Festivities include live music, food, a patriotic parade, and more.

Christina Potts, marketing specialist for the Town of Greeneville, said the event has something for everyone.

“One of the things that I think is a crowd favorite is the hot dog eating contest,” said Potts. “We’re going to have some contestants stuffing their faces with hot dogs. That’s always fun to watch and the previous champion usually eats about 10 or 11.”

This will be the first year that the celebration will be the Saturday before Independence Day. Organizers hope that having the event on a weekend will bring in larger crowds.

“We have typically had it on July 4th, whether it was on a Monday or a Tuesday,” said Potts. “But having it on the weekend allows people from other area’s to come and celebrate with us.”

Capt. Tim Davis with the Greeneville Police Department said the parade will go through downtown.

“The parade will start on Summer Street at Town Square Shopping Center, it will travel Summer to Main,” said Davis. “It’ll make a left on the Main Street and it’ll run to Spencer, straight up to Spencer and turn right onto Tusculum Boulevard and will end there.”

The parade will start at 9:15 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.