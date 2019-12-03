Greeneville ‘spree killer’ suspect pleads not guilty in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) – The suspect accused of killing three people, one of whom was a Greeneville man, has pleaded not guilty in Polk County, Florida.

According to court documents, Stanley Mossburg pleaded not guilty on November 18 in the Polk County Circuit Court.

Mossburg’s case will now be decided by trial by jury.

Mossburg, 35, was arrested in Winter Haven, Florida in October after a manhunt was conducted to locate and apprehend him.

Mossburg is accused of killing Christopher Short of Greeneville on October 1 at the Celebrity Coin Laundry.

Authorities believe he then fled the state and then allegedly killed two roommates in Polk County on October 13.

