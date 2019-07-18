Greeneville schools awarded $1.5 million grant

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville City School District announced Thursday it has been awarded a grant worth a total $1,560,000.

With the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, the school system will receive $312,000 per year for the next five years. The purpose of the grant is to improve teaching and learning in high-poverty schools.

The money will go toward Highland Elementary, Hal Henard Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School.

The school system says the grant will be used to provide after school tutoring, enrichment programs, credit recovery, and summer school programming.