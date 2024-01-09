GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville school leaders are asking state lawmakers to provide recurring funds for safety and security on school campuses.

“Our principals and SROs used to do assessments in each of their buildings and propose safety items,” Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. “We have compiled a list of a little over $2 million that we are looking at as we approach budget season.”

Starnes told News Channel 11 that they have already checked some items off that list but would like to implement more safety measures, such as constructing a fence around the perimeter of each school campus.

“Cameras are always a big thing, physically hardening the building is another big thing,” Starnes said. “I know that recently we have implemented a coating on all of our ground floor windows and doors that makes it harder for people to gain entry into our buildings and everything.”

One main issue that needs to be addressed is cybersecurity.

“K-12 schools are the number one target of cyber criminals and we need to be able to have the infrastructure in place to address that,” said Starnes. “Our school systems are data rich and resource poor sometimes.”

Starnes said that the school system did receive $118,000 in funding from the state to add new safety measures but in order to address all issues Starnes said they need recurring funding.

“As threats continued to evolve and the response to those threats continue to evolve, then being able to have a steady funding stream to address these issues, would be great,” said Starnes.

During a legislative breakfast school leaders spoke with state lawmakers about their concerns.

“We try to express our concerns about either previous legislation or things that we would like them to potentially consider introducing as legislation,” said Starnes. “I know there’s always competing interest for budgets and everything, but we feel that this is an area that we would very much like to have some help as a recurring funding stream from the state.”