GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The winners of each category in Greeneville’s 14th annual Scarecrows of Main competition have been chosen.

Each year, businesses, organizations, clubs and Greeneville residents set up scarecrow displays in the historic Main Street District. The scarecrow stretch runs along Main Street from the Highway 11E bypass to Crescent School.

Main Street: Greeneville revealed the display judged Best Overall was American Calendar’s “Bob Ross” entry at 700 W Main Street. A release from Main Street: Greeneville stated it was the first time American Calendar had entered the competition, and they were awarded a Broyles General Store gift card, a certificate and signage for the title.

Below is a list of the People’s Choice Winners and their locations, as provided by Main Street: Greeneville:

Business – Any Other – American Calendar – 700 W Main St

Business – Traditional – Caris – 310 S Main St

Group/Organization – Traditional – Greeneville Woman’s Club – 206 N Main St

Group/Organization – Any Other – WSCC Niswonger Campus Service Learners – N Main St

Residential – Any Other – Darlene Clark – 301 N Main

Residential – Traditional – Rich Boyd – 305 N Main St

Youth – Any Other – Highland Elementary School – 203 N College St (Roby)

“Congratulations to this year’s winners,” Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov said in the release. “The entries were true works of art. The number of total votes cast was by far the largest number in the contest’s history. We hope the community continues to enjoy them over the next few days. Thank you to this year’s participants and all who cast a vote.”

The scarecrows will stay up along Main Street until Nov. 4.