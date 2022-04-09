GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue in Greeneville is hosting a fundraising shindig for local good boys and good girls this month.

According to a release from the rescue, the Rockin’ For Rescues Pawty at the Andrew Johnson Pavilion will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 and will feature live music from Backwoods Country.

For canine guests, nail trimming and microchipping services will be available on-site. The event is pet friendly, provided that the pet is leashed and friendly to others.

Auctions and drawings will also take place at the event, and food trucks will be stationed throughout the area. Tickets for entry are $5 per person, and all proceeds will go to running the rescue.