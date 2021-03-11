Greeneville Rescue Squad: 2 flown to hospital after early morning crash on Snapps Ferry Road

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people have been flown to the hospital after an early morning crash on Snapps Ferry Road Thursday morning.

According to rescue technician Don Chandley of the Greeneville Rescue Squad, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Snapps Ferry Road.

Chandley told News Channel 11 both injured people were flown to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville Police Department also responded to the scene.