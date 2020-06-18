Greeneville releases health guidelines for July 4 celebration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Greeneville has released the health guidelines for its July 4 celebration.

The town announced earlier this month that it was moving forward with its annual American Downtown celebration but decided to make this year’s event a “citywide celebration” in order to promote social distancing.

The 8th annual American Downtown will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The town announced the following safety measures:

A limited supply of masks will be available at Gosnell’s Stereo and Music on Tusculum Boulevard, where the celebration will kickoff with a concert by Aaron Walker Band at 6 p.m. Audience seating at Gosnell’s will adhere to social distancing guidelines throughout the show, which will end with a performance by Strong Ties gospel bluegrass, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located at Gosnell’s and the final concert location of the evening, Hardin Park. To social distance at Hardin Park, each individual or family is asked to bring a blanket to designate their seating area at least six feet from their neighbors while enjoying the show. The Hardin Park concert will feature Flying Js at 7:30 and Imperial Inc. at 8:15.

Following the concerts, and prior to the fireworks show, a caravan-style Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will be held throughout town. Organizers have received approximately 70 requests of locations for the caravan to pass. The route is being mapped and will be announced soon.

To social distance at the fireworks show at Greeneville High School, individuals and families are asked to stay with their vehicles or bring blankets to designate their seating areas in the same manner as at Hardin Park.

Everyone is welcome to wear their own masks and bring their own hand sanitizer to the celebration.

Admission to the celebration is free.