GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville property owners will see a lower tax rate but higher tax bills — by an average of 13% — later this year.

Greeneville’s City Council voted last month to raise the tax rate from $2.17 per $100 of assessed value to $2.46. It meant about $2.2 million more would come into city coffers in the fiscal year that started July 1.

But this is also a state property reappraisal year for Greene County. Steep increases in property values sent the overall value of assessed property in the city up significantly, and state law requires local governments to adjust the tax rate downward after those reappraisals so the same amount of money comes in.

Those results came in last week and lowered that $2.17 to $1.49. To get back to the $2.2 million revenue gain, the City Council will meet July 18 to again reset the rate, this time to $1.71. That will still mean a tax increase of around $110 a year for someone who had a $200,000 house and saw its reappraised value increase by the citywide average.

“I think it’s an indication of a thriving, strong community that’s growing, and property values are growing,” City Manager Todd Smith said of the steep change following the reappraisal.

Smith told News Channel 11 the town needed the increased revenue for several reasons. Some are familiar refrains in a year that has seen the majority of local governments in Northeast Tennessee raise their rates.

“Inflation is driving everything up from our labor costs, our medical costs, our equipment costs, our vehicle costs, housing costs, everything is going up,” Smith said.

The inflation that is also hitting families has made it harder for local governments to attract and keep employees as well, Smith said.

“We did do a new salary program that we’re doing with our employees to try to keep competitive with our peers. So we’re on a six-year plan … to get to the market average.”

The tax adjustment will bring property tax revenues from this year’s $9.3 million to about $11.5 million. The total budget is increasing from $33.5 million to $36.6 million, some of which is one-time expenses for capital items.

About 5 or 6 cents of the tax increase is going toward debt payments on a major school project that retrofits schools with better heating and cooling systems.