Greeneville Public Works informs residents contractor is not hauling atomic, radioactive materials

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After receiving calls about trucks with a logo reading “Atomic Transport,” Greeneville Public Works posted on social media to put residents’ minds at ease.

Greeneville Public Works posted saying that they had received calls about tractors and trailers in the Old Stage Road and Rufe Taylor Road area that bore the logo of “Atomic Transport.”

GPW’s post says the company was hired by the contractor who runs the landfill to haul outside garbage.

The post assures people the vehicles are not hauling any atomic or radioactive materials.