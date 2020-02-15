Greeneville Public Works: Hopeful for mid-week opening of E. Church Street Bridge, warn against crossing bridge till then

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Public works took to its Facebook page Friday to update drivers on the construction progress of the East Church Street Bridge.

The post stated that the good news was “the project is ready for paving and striping,” but the bad news was listed as “the past week’s flash floods have created scheduling issues with the paving subcontractor.”

The post did confirm, however, that unless any unforeseen weather should impede construction, the bridge should be opening “mid-week.”

The post also fervently warns drivers against crossing the unfinished bridge, citing “[t]here are 10 to 12-inch drops between the existing asphalt and the stone as well as exposed manholes and water valves that will cause damage to vehicles if hit.”

