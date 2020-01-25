Greeneville Public Works: Hope to finish East Church Street Bridge in 2 weeks

GREENEVILLE, Tenn (WJHL) – Officials with the Town of Greeneville Public Works say progress is ongoing at the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street.

According to a social media post on Friday, Greeneville Public Works say they hope to be finished with the bridge construction in two weeks.

The Facebook post stated that work concentrated specifically on the south side of the bridge is almost finished. The storm sewer on that side is complete, and curb irons have been set, the post read.

“The south side has also been backfilled,” it read.

“The designed drainage structures and one of the added structures on the north side have been set, and the CIP structure is almost ready to be poured,” the post continued.

