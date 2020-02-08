Greeneville Public Works: Despite rain, progress continues on E. Church Street bridge

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite the rain, work on the East Church Street Bridge continues, according to Greeneville Public Works.

The department took to its Facebook page to update the public on the progress on the bridge.

“The old asphalt has been scarified, the base stone continues to be placed, and the remaining sections of sidewalk are formed and ready to pour,” the post read.

The post added that the road will be paved and stripes will be painted in the coming days, weather permitting.

Greeneville Public Works posted that it hopes the bridge will be open next week.