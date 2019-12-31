Greeneville prepares for ‘Midnight on Main’ New Year’s Eve celebration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re still making plans on how you will ring in the new year, the town of Greeneville invites you to its sixth annual “Midnight on Main” celebration.

Admission to the event is free.

The family-friendly party covers two blocks of Main Street and includes indoor and outdoor venues.

Live entertainment, a street dance, and food are all part of the fun leading up to the countdown to the new year and a fireworks show.

“From dancing and games to warm food and drink to live music and fireworks, we’ve got a variety of ways to ring in the new year,” said Amy Rose, Greeneville’s Public Relations Manager.

The General Morgan Inn will offer a $35 party package for adults 21 and up. More information can be found on the hotel’s Facebook page.

A Kids Zone will be open at First Presbyterian Church with carnival games and party favors.

The Ball Drop Ceremony will begin at 11:30 p.m. when Mayor W.T. Daniels will conduct a ceremony that involves everyone’s New Year’s resolutions being placed inside the ball.

Greeneville’s “Midnight on Main” kicks off on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.