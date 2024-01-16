GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County snow plow and a tractor-trailer were involved in a Tuesday morning crash, and Greeneville police report that is far from the only accident on the roads.

Captain Tim Davis of the Greeneville Police Department told News Channel 11 Tuesday morning that the snow plow crash occurred in the area of Highway 11E and Baileyton Road. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Nearby, Davis also said another vehicle had reportedly gone off the road, causing property damage.

Davis said Greeneville officers are responding to multiple crashes all throughout the town and urged residents to avoid driving anywhere if possible due to the risk.

According to Davis, all side roads should be avoided. The police department warns even main roads in Greeneville, such as Highway 11E, can be risky in areas where they may not be totally clear of snow and ice.

Driving conditions are expected to worsen as the temperature continues to drop, Davis warned. The Greeneville Police Department’s warning echoes the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s; statewide, drivers are asked to remain home if possible and drive with caution if travel is unavoidable.

The winter storm has caused closures at multiple Greeneville and Greene County schools, colleges, daycares and businesses.