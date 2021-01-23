Greeneville Police: Suspicious vehicle with man found dead

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Police said they received a complaint reporting a suspicious vehicle along 70 bypass in Greeneville, and responding officers found a deceased male.

In a news release, Greeneville Police said the complaint came in at approximately 12:41 p.m. on Saturday.

The Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and TBI are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Det. Sgt. Hobbs 423.783.2814, Greene County Sheriff Holt 423.798.1800 or 1.800.TBI.FIND.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.