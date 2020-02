GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is asking the public to identify a man pictured on surveillance footage.

The GPD posted on its Facebook page Friday asking the public for help identifying a man photographed in what appears to be a Walmart. He was last seen driving a red Volkswagen.

Anyone who has information should call Detective Gina Holt at 423-783-2815 or private message this page.