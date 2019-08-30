Greeneville police searching for patient who wandered away from hospital

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is trying to locate a woman who wandered away from a hospital Thursday night.

Police say a 70-year-old woman with dementia left Greeneville Community Hospital West, previously Takoma Regional Hospital, around 9 p.m.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a teal U.S. Navy shirt. Police say she is also wearing a black wig.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call 911 immediately.

