GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train.

The police department says the crash happened at the intersection of Snapps Ferry Road and Piggyback Lane.

The railroad crossing at Snapps Ferry may be closed for a significant amount of time, GPD says.

No injuries have been reported.

The Greeneville Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.