Greeneville police: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash Wednesday on West Andrew Johnson Hwy

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist was transported by EMS to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on West Andrew Johnson Highway on Wednesday evening.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, responders were called to the scene of the crash at 5:45 p.m. north of Baileyton Access Road.

The driver of a Honda motorcycle told officers that a white, 4-door Ford F-250 had slammed on its brakes in front of him, causing him lock his rear brakes up and swerve.

The motorcycle went off the road and into the grassy ditch, according to the report.

The driver, Steven Wines, was thrown off the motorcycle and onto the lane and left shoulder of the road.

At the time of reporting, no further description of the truck could be given to the officer.

Wines was transported by EMS to JCMC with a “suspected major injury.”

Wines had been using his helmet.