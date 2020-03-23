Greeneville police: Man arrested after pointing gun at former roommate, demanding they go to ATM

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey man was arrested Sunday after his former roommate told police the man had pointed a gun at him and told him to go withdraw money.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to the scene of an aggravated assault on West Main Street Friday just before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Jonathan Morin, who said that his former roommate Jonathan Mitchum had entered Morin’s vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

The report says Morin informed officers that Mitchum had demanded that Morin give him all his money and take him to an ATM to withdraw money from his bank account.

Morin told officers that he quickly drove his car to the front of a store and jumped out, before running inside for help.

Morin then said Mitchum fled in a red car, according to the report.

A warrant for domestic aggravated assault was taken out on Mitchum.

On Sunday at 9:36 p.m., officers arrived at the Marathon gas station on West Main Street and Marshall Lane to see if Mitchum was there.

The report says GPD had received a 911 call informing officers that Mitchum was supposed to meet someone at the gas station to fight at the back of the store.

Officers found Mitchum at the front of the store and arrested him for the active warrant, according to the report.

Mitchum was transported to the Greene County Jail.