Greeneville Police looking for Oct. 2 homicide suspect; should be considered armed and dangerous

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department has identified a suspect in the murder of a man in Greeneville in early October.

According to a release, Stanley Eric Mossburg, 35, has been identified as the individual responsible for the murder of a man outside Celebrity Coin Laundry in Greeneville.

Mossburg, who also goes by WooWoo, is charged with first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

On October 2nd, police were called to the Celebrity Coin Laundry on East Andrew Johnson Highway after learning of a deceased man at the location.

The man was later identified as Christopher Scott Short.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted to help in the investigation. They identified Mossburg as the suspect with the help of the Spartanburg County, S.C., Sheriff’s Department.

Mossburg is believed to have fled Tennessee. The Greeneville Police Department released states they are working with the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force to locate him.

According to police, Mossburg should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Mossburg’s location is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

