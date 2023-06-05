GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Greeneville teenager.

Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Brianna Weems, who was last seen Monday morning leaving her home on Cherrydale Drive in Greeneville, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

She was riding a greenish-blue bicycle and was possibly wearing black leggings, police said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that the agency was also assisting in getting the word out about finding her.

Anyone who sees Weems is asked to call Greeneville police at 423-639-7111 ext. 1 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.