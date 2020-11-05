Greeneville police investigating after man found dead in apartment

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is investigating an unattended death after callers reported blood found on the ground outside of an apartment.

According to a release, officers were called to an apartment at 1100 Light Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.

Greeneville/Greene County EMS also responded to the call regarding an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man, identified as David Johnson, deceased.

Johnson was 72 years old.

GPD reports Johnson’s body was found inside his apartment on Light Street.

The release says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

Captain Tim Davis of the Greeneville Police Department told News Channel 11 that since Johnson’s death was unattended, it is being treated as a criminal investigation until proven otherwise.

The body is being sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at ETSU for an autopsy.

No further information was released.