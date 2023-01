GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot.

The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville.

Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.