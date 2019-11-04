Greeneville Police Dept. offices to close early Tuesday for employee funeral

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department’s business offices will be closing at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the funeral of one of their longtime employees.

According to a release from GPD, the early closure will take place for the funeral of Tracy Jones.

The release says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will cover the town’s law enforcement needs during the closure.

GPD asks that the public still call 911 in case of an emergency, as well as 423-639-7111 for routine calls.

GPD expressed appreciation for understanding during their time of loss.