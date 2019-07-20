Greeneville PD continues search for shooting suspect

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a man suspected in a Thursday night shooting.

Kevin Yarnell Mackey has warrants issued for aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to officers.

Mackey is not in custody and his location is unknown. Anyone with information about Mackey’s location should contact the Greeneville Police Department or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Mackey is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by citizens.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

On July 18, 2019 around 11:46 p.m. the Greeneville Police received a call of a male that had been shot. A short time later officers arrived at 1016 Tusculum Blvd. near Pelican’s Snowballs and found a male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment by Greene County E.M.S. The victim’s condition is unknown currently and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation at this time. The person or persons responsible for the shooting are unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact the Greeneville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (423) 639-7111.

