GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Chief of Police Tim Ward will retire from his role after spending more than three decades with the department.

A release from the Town of Greeneville states Ward’s last day as chief of the Greeneville Police Department will be April 1. Greeneville’s city administrator, Todd Smith, has reportedly began a search for a candidate to fill Ward’s role.

Following Ward’s retirement, Smith informed town leaders that Steve Spano would be filling in as interim police chief.

Ward began his career with the Greeneville Police Department in 1990. In the time since, he has served in a multitude of rolls and worked his way through the ranks to chief, the release states.

“The Town of Greeneville would like to thank Chief Ward for his service, dedication, and commitment,” the release states. “The community is invited to a retirement reception honoring him at the Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, March 21.”